A North Hill man faces charges after he left the scene of an accident Oct. 1 on the city’s East Side, according to police.
New Castle police reported that Kevin Gardner, 910 Dewey Ave., was driving a red pickup truck on East Washington Street that hit another car from behind while traveling at high speed. The driver of the car that he hit told police that Gardner ran from the accident scene and he chased him and caught him on Harrison Street.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that the other driver, Alan Collins, escorted him back to the crash site. Gardner told police that he ran because he does not have a valid driver’s license, police said.
According to the report, there two children in the back seat of Collins’ vehicle. No injuries were reported. Collins told police that he saw Gardner throw something while he was running away. A city officer found a bag on the ground that contained 2.8 grams of suspected marijuana, the report said.
Gardner was charged Monday with three counts of accidents involving attended vehicle, and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving without a license, careless driving and disorderly conduct. He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.