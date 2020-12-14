A New Castle man is charged with more than 100 counts of recklessly endangering another person after a fire caused a mass evacuation from his East Side nursing home last week.
Christopher Kuszajewski, 64, was charged with 161 counts of recklessly endangering another person as well as one count each of criminal mischief, arson endangering property and causing catastrophe after the city's fire department was called to Quality Life Services last Thursday.
According to New Castle police, Kuszajewski created the fire by burning the string on a pair of pants by holding a lighter to them for approximately two minutes. Once staff discovered the fire in his room, nurses used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put it out. The New Castle Fire Department extinguished the remaining fire after responding to the Friendship Street facility and called for an arson investigator to respond.
Burnt clothes and charred items in a trash can were found in the room. Kuszajewski recalled during an interview with police the charred items in the can were multiple other strings he set on fire before tossing them into the can.
Evidence collected at the scene included two lighters found in an open drawer next to Kuszajewski's bed. Building administrator Heather Allison said on previous occasions Kuszajewski had lighters confiscated from his room as they are prohibited in the facility. She believed he may have obtained them from another resident.
At the time of the fire, there were 98 residents and 63 staff inside. Due to fire damage to both the bed frame and mattress, Allison estimated approximately $3,000 in damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.