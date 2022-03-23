A Cranberry Township man is facing charges after his vehicle reportedly struck a building that housed a massage parlor, then he drove away.
State police identified Agostino Joseph Colona, 65, after viewing a surveillance video and tracking down his vehicle and registration, according to a criminal complaint. The accident was reported to have occurred around 9:20 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Chinese Massage Therapy business at 3573 Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
According to the court documents, employees were working inside the business when the crash occurred, but no injuries were reported. The property owner told police that after the crash, no one in the vehicle had stopped to provide information or check on the welfare of the occupants. Surveillance images showed a red Chevrolet Trax fleeing from the parking lot after the crash, which had damaged the building.
After identifying Colona as the driver, troopers went to his house. They reported he admitted on a recording he was driving the car that hit the building. He said he intended to go to the business as a customer, but as he entered the parking lot, he lost control on the icy pavement and hit the front of the building. He said he didn't see anyone around so he left, the complaint states.
He told police he went back to the business later, but because of a language barrier with the employee who was there, he left and went home, the report said. However, the building owner said there was no evidence of his return visit on the surveillance video.
As a result of the investigation, Colona was charged Friday with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and render aid, and failure to report the accident to the police. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
