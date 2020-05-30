An Oak Leaf Gardens man is facing charges after his gun discharged in his second-floor apartment and the bullet entered a downstairs unit.
New Castle police reported that they received a complaint from a resident on Pin Oak Drive that a bullet went through the ceiling of her apartment from upstairs while she and another woman and child were sitting on their living room couch, around 5:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
According to a police report, Dontae Marcellus Pruitt, 26, of 1108 Pin Oak Drive, Apt. B2, was leaving his upstairs residence when officers arrived.
He told them that he was moving his gun when it accidentally fired and shot a hole in the the floor. He said officers that he thought the safety was on. He said he then went downstairs to see if anyone had been injured, the paperwork state.
Pruitt is charged with recklessly endangering other persons, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released him on a nonmonetary bond.
