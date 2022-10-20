A North Hill man, in jail on other fleeing-related charges, is now facing new charges by state police in connection with a pursuit in July that ended with a collision and him fleeing the scene.
The police reported that Kevin Mychael Gardner, 22, of the 900 block of Dewey Avenue, crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East Washington and Lutton streets on the city's East Side, injuring the other vehicle's driver and passengers during a chase on July 26.
The state police reported in the paperwork, filed Wednesday, they were patrolling the city as part of an Operation Stamp-Out saturation patrol that evening when they saw Gardner driving a black GMC SUV with an expired registration plate. As a trooper tried to pull him over, Gardner failed to stop and led them on a chase for about a mile, reportedly committing other traffic violations on the way. When the crash occurred, he got out of the car and ran and police did not catch him, the report said.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered a suspected broken leg and possible concussion. She was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, and two juveniles in her car were treated for minor injuries, police reported.
The police in searching his vehicle found a pistol and learned that Gardner does not have a valid gun permit and is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a gun.
The police learned the next day that the vehicle Gardner was driving had been reported stolen from Ohio.
Gardner is facing a total of 31 criminal charges in connection with the incident, including fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, prohibited possession of a firearm, accident involving damage to attended vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving without required financial responsibility, three counts each of recklessly endangering other persons and simple assault, driving at unsafe speed and multiple traffic violations.
A warrant has been issued for those charges, and his arraignment is pending.
Gardner is in the Lawrence County jail because he was wanted on warrants.
He also failed to show up for court in August to testify as a material witness in the homicide trial of Connor Farris Henry, who was accused in the shooting death of Amari Wise. Henry was found guilty by a judge of third-degree murder. The Lawrence County district attorney had the U.S. Marshals looking for Gardner during the week of Henry's trial.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa explained a warrant was issued for Gardner that day, and he will be taken before the court to answer to that warrant along with all other charges pending against him.
Gardner was captured and jailed earlier this month when a vehicle in which he was a passenger led police on a pursuit through the city and Union Township, resulting in two crashes, one of which reportedly totaled a New Castle police cruiser when it was hit broadside by another car. The officer driving it suffered an injury as the result of the collision.
A New Castle police canine reportedly helped officers arrest the men by tracking and biting them after they fled into the woods. Gardner was bitten in the buttocks. City police and Lawrence County Drug Task Force members had been conducting surveillance on the West Side that night, looking for Gardner who was wanted on multiple warrants by New Castle and other police departments.
Gardner was jailed on outstanding warrants, and additional charges are pending against him in the chase, police reported.
Gardner is awaiting trial in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas on burglary and other charges filed against him last year.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
