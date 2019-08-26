An East Side man who failed to stop for the police, then got out of his car and ran away, is facing charges.
New Castle police reported that officers tried to pull over Juwan Hawkins, 26, of 827 Beckford St., on East Washington Street near Taylor Street on Aug. 6, after they saw him turn out of a convenience store lot without using his turn signal.
He failed to stop and continued through various streets on the city’s East Side.
As Hawkins approached a dead end of Hazen Street, he drove through the yard of property owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority, the police reported.
He stopped his car behind an apartment building, then got out of it and ran through the woods. An officer chased him and another one found him in an alley off Raymond Street, the report said.
The police and a dog had searched the area where Hawkins had run and they found a digital scale, the report said.
Police noted that Hawkins has a suspended Ohio driver’s license. His car was impounded.
Hawkins is charged with fleeing and eluding police, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license is suspended and improper signaling.
He will receive a summons to appear in court.
