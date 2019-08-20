A Neshannock Township man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun behind his house in the vicinity of other neighboring homes.
Neshannock police reported that a friend of Stephan Senich, 57, of East Hazelcroft Avenue, called 911 at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 11 saying she heard a gunshot while talking with him on the phone and that she was concerned for his welfare. The police went to his house to find Senich at home. They learned that he had fired a 30-30 rifle behind his house, they reported.
Police have charged him with recklessly endangering other persons, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
He was sent a summons to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.