A man who refused to leave Aldi after asking for women's phone numbers had to be subdued with a Taser while officers arrested him, according to Union Township police.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the police, Kenneth Lee Robison Jr., 43, had been in the store previous times, touching women employees inappropriately and wanting their contact information. The store manager called the police around 11:45 a.m. Sunday when Robison was back in the store and refused to leave. The manager said he made an obscene gesture and continued shopping, the report said.
The manager said that Robison had a history of inappropriately touching the female store employees and asking for their phone numbers. She said that he had been warned about it and was told to stop harassing the workers, or he would not be allowed to shop in the store anymore, the report said.
The manager related that Robison asked for a new worker's phone number and told her not to tell the manager about it, the report said. The manager said she was advised by upper management to revoke his shopping privileges there. She said she told Robison to leave and he refused and flipped her his middle finger, the complaint states.
As police arrived and tried to remove him from the store, Robison said he was asking for the numbers for business reasons and that he worked for Instacart, a third-party grocery delivery service. The police advised him that he was trespassing, and as they tried to arrest him, he struggled with them. They had to take him to the ground to try to handcuff him, and he put his arms underneath his body, the report said. An officer then used a Taser to stun him in his lower back and he complied with the police orders.
Robison is charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,500 bond.
