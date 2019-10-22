Two calls within an hour from a Westview Terrace apartment resulted in the arrest of a man accused of assaulting and choking a woman.
New Castle police have charged Patrick Timothy Swesey, 29, of 802 Sankey St., in connection with the disturbance that was reported around 9:25 p.m. Saturday. Police reported in a criminal complaint that a woman, who according to witnesses is pregnant, suffered broken blood vessels around her neck from Swesey having choked her.
The woman told police that she could not breathe during the assault, that she said occurred in front of her children while they were all in his residence.
Swesey is charged with strangulation, aggravated and simple assault and harassment. District Judge Scott A. McGrath committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
