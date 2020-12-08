Man carves wood spirits, personalized images on canes

By Dave Sutor
THE (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat
Richard Naugle is enchanted by wood spirits.
He has created countless images of the beings with their long flowing hair and beards.
And, each time he makes one of the portraits, Naugle carries on a centuries-old tradition that started when travelers carved faces on walking sticks to appease spirits and therefore gain safe passage on their journeys through the forest.
“It’s supposed to bring you good luck,” said Naugle, who, with his own long gray hair and beard, bears a resemblance to the wood spirits he creates. “If it does? I don’t know. It caught my eye.”
While wood spirits are his favorite design to carve on canes, he has made numerous other images, including butterflies, dragons, words, Santa Claus, sports teams logos and musical instruments, since taking up the hobby shortly after he retired in the early 2010s.
“I love doing it,” said Naugle, a resident of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. “I’m no good at art. I was never any good at it. But this here, I picked up. I taught myself.”
Some of the creations are strictly the product of his own imagination.
Others are done by request.
“It’s a challenge for me to make the cane that is personalized,” Naugle said.
“They tell me and then I interpret it and hopefully I get it right.”
The process begins with going into the woods with his wife and grandchildren to harvest sticks. He then strips the bark and carves images with a Dremel inside his home workshop.
“I like to use a lot of maple,” Naugle said. “Maple is a hard wood, but it’s not real hard. It’s a little easier to carve than oak, locust, ironwood. Mostly I use birch. Almost all hardwoods I use.”
His more exotic canes have incorporated smoking pipes and cups.
“Everything I do is different,” Naugle said. “I can make ones that are similar, but every cane I do is different. I just enjoy doing it.”
Naugle sells canes privately and at the Merchant Village consignment shop in Somerset.
But he has a special affection for the ones he gives away.
Naugle has made about 350 walking sticks for the Lean on Me Cane Project, founded by Jen Costello, a Westmoreland County resident.
“The Lean on Me Cane Project started in October 2014 with Jen Costello’s disability,” according to yah406clay.org/lean-on-me-project.
“Jen is a 45-year survivor of Wilms Tumor Cancer and the treatment was experimental. The massive amount of chemotherapy and radiation left her with numerous health and physical side effects. In 2013, she was prescribed leg braces and a medical cane that caused depression.
“The prescribed medical equipment aided in her determination to make a cane to increase self-confidence and self-worth. After she completed a few canes, a friend requested a special cane for her husband.”
Naugle is part of Lean on Me’s team of carvers across the United States and England who make and donate canes to individuals with mobility issues.
Specifically, Naugle, a Navy veteran from the Vietnam War era, enjoys giving canes to fellow members of the military.
He has done projects with American Legions, Vietnam Veterans of America and Veteran Community Initiatives. Naugle recently donated a walking stick to be displayed at the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum.
His work has touched the lives of those who have received his canes.
“I’ve gotten letters from all over the country thanking me for the cane and the whole works,” Naugle said.
“Yes, it’s very rewarding. Just talking about it, I get worked up about it, especially the military. It’s very rewarding because a lot of the military are forgotten.”
Anybody interested in learning about Naugle’s canes can check out facebook.com/confidencecanes or contact him at richardnaugle28@gmail.com.
