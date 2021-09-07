A New Castle police officer suffered an injured shoulder while trying to arrest a man following a domestic incident.
Marquent A. Whetzel, 39, of 1028 Pollock Ave., also is accused of spitting in the mouth of the officer during the scuffle, hitting a woman with a cast iron pan and having quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.
He is in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
According to the complaint, the police were called to the 700 block of Oak Street on the city's lower east side, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A woman there reported that Whetzel had punched her in the face and cheekbone and threw her on the floor. She told police she grabbed a cast-iron pan and tried to defend herself and she tried to hit him with it and missed.
She said he continued punching her in the head and face, then he grabbed the cast iron pan and hit her in the left hip and side with it. The woman told officers that Whetzel was on state parole, and that he left the house, the report said.
The police subsequently pulled over a silver Jeep in which, Whetzel was a passenger and he struggled with the officers as they removed him from it, the complaint states.
The police said Whetzel spit in the face of the officer and tried to head-butt him while two of them were trying to arrest him. He also struggled with them as they tried to put him into the police cruiser and repeatedly kicked the driver's side window inside, yelling, the paperwork states.
During the struggle, Whetzel threatened the officer that when he is released from jail he would find him and kill him and his family, the report said.
Wehtzel was taken directly to the jail and had to be restrained inside, according to the document.
The officer reported that he sought medical treatment for his injured shoulder and blood work for his encounter with the man's saliva.
The police reported that they recovered $310 in cash from his clothing, and bags containing 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 total grams of suspected heroin were seized that he reportedly had hidden between the seats in the vehicle he was riding in.
Whetzel is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of possession, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and simple assault and harassment, both under the domestic violence act.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his bond.
The police reported that they contacted state parole agents, who also placed him on a detainer.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
