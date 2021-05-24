A New Wilmington area man, formerly of West Virginia, was arrested for driving while under the influence twice within four hours on Saturday.
New Wilmington Borough police said Raymond Tiano, 26, of Fairview, West Virginia, who has been staying at an address of Fayette-New Wilmington Road in Wilmington Township, was pulled over around 2:22 p.m. on Route 208 at Fayette-New Wilmington Road after an officer saw him speeding at about 75 to 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on East Neshannock Avenue in the borough, according to a criminal complaint.
Tiano stopped in a driveway and police, determining he was under the influence, transported him to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a blood alcohol test. He the was released to a friend, the complaint states.
The police determined Tiano has two other pending DUI cases in Butler and Lawrence counties that were filed last month.
Later on Saturday, the borough police around 6 p.m. saw Tiano getting into a car in a store parking lot just outside of the borough and he drove into the borough on Route 158 at high speed, the criminal complaint states. The officer pulled him over and arrested him again and he was taken to UPMC Jameson for a second blood alcohol test.
He is charged with one count of DUI for being incapable of safe driving and one count of DUI for the highest rate of alcohol and committed to the Lawrence County jail. He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $10,000.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
