A New Castle man was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after officers tried to arrest him on active bench warrants.
William Rodgers, 47, was spotted by city police officers on East Washington Street who say they recognized him as having bench warrants against him.
When the officers caught up with Rodgers, he resisted arrest, they said. With the help of a bystander, Rodgers was subdued and transported to jail.
