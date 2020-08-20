An East Side man is facing charges after a traffic stop during which police say they found a gun and suspected marijuana in a car in which he was a passenger.
New Castle police pulled over the car around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Junior High Street. Marshane McElroy, 21, of 1012 Franklin Ave., is charged in connection with the reported offenses.
The police in a criminal complaint reported that they confiscated 2.1 gram of suspected marijuana and a silver Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter handgun that was under the front passenger seat. The police learned that McElroy was wanted on a warrant from Mercer County and that he had been convicted of prior felony burglary charges and is not permitted to have a gun.
He faces one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
