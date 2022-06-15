A North Hill man is in custody after police reportedly caught him with a stolen gun and suspected narcotics following a shooting Monday on Mabel Street.
New Castle officers charged Michael Roberts, 41, with gun- and drug-related offenses.
Roberts has not been charged in connection with the shooting.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the shooting investigation led police to a car Roberts was a passenger in and they discovered the gun and drugs. He said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Mabel Street on the city’s East Side where a man was lying on a living room floor with a gunshot wound to the groin. The man was taken to a hospital.
No one else was inside the house at the time, police reported.
The police established a perimeter around the house after finding drug paraphernalia inside the residence, the report said.
During that time, a white car pulled in front of the house. The police were familiar with the female driver and Roberts was the front seat passenger.
Police ordered the occupants out of the vehicle one at a time, and Roberts stayed inside with his phone. He emerged after a delay, and police noticed a bulge of something in his front hoodie pocket, the report said.
Officers while patting him down found a plastic bag containing numerous other smaller bags with a powdery substance. Roberts was arrested and the officers also found a 9 millimeter handgun loaded with five live rounds that had been reported stolen in Austintown, Ohio, along with two suboxone strips, the report said. The police also confiscated cash from him and his cell phone.
Another passenger in the car had a bag with 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine in her clothing. She was later released, police said.
When the officers ran the license plate number of the car, it came back with the wrong car, and the driver had a suspended registration. They had the car impounded.
The bags taken from Roberts included 3.8 grams of suspected heroin, 9.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 2 grams of suspected Xanax pills.
The report notes Roberts because of past felony convictions is not allowed to possess a gun.
Roberts is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.