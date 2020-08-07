A Union Township man has been arrested after state police received information about pornographic images displayed on Snapchat and Facebook on his computer and phone.
Samuel Frank Bielak, 20, of 116 Cranbrook St., is facing 17 felony charges in connection with the reported uploads.
According to a criminal complaint, state police received information from Internet Crimes Against Children, regarding cyber tip line reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were generated by Facebook and Snapchat on certain dates in 2019.
The tip from Snapchat was that three child pornography images had been uploaded by an individual from a certain computer address. The tip from Facebook was that six images or videos were uploaded from two different computer sources, the complaint states.
Both the Facebook and Snapchat uploads had the same phone number and date of birth. The name on the Facebook account was Sam Sb, the report states.
The computer address was assigned to Comcast as an internet provider, the report said. The police identified the name of the subscriber of high speed internet service as a woman who lives at 116 Cranbrook Drive. The police served a search warrant at the addressed and Bielak, who was at the house, admitted to having child pornography on his phone, the court papers say.
The police performed computer forensics on Bielak's cell phone and found 22 playable child pornography videos and 128 child pornography photos, the complaint states.
Bielak is charged with six counts of disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, 10 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released him on an unsecured bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
