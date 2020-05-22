An Ellwood City man who was pursued for a reported retail theft in Boardman, Ohio, was in bigger trouble when he re-entered Pennsylvania.
Union Township police, who spotted his gold Chevrolet Impala coming from the state border into Lawrence County, learned that 45-year-old Jeffrey Norris Jr. also was wanted on six bench warrants from Lawrence County and was driving while his license was suspended for DUI, according to a police report.
The theft, of numerous packages of men’s clothing and assorted tools, was reported around 12:30 p.m. by Wal-Mart in Boardman.
The police pulled over Norris’ car and the items that were reported stolen were in the car, the report said. The arresting officer reported finding five hypodermic needles inside the car.
Norris is in the Lawrence County jail and is to be charged with receiving stolen property and driving while his license is suspended, police said. Additional charges are pending against him in Boardman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.