A New Castle city resident is the suspect in three convenience store break-ins and the thefts of thousand of dollars worth of cigarettes.
Following a three-month investigation, state police on Thursday charged Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, in connection with a June 26 burglary at the Last Minit Mart on Route 18 in Wilmington Township. The troopers reportedly identified Hockenberry through a store surveillance video.
He already is in the Lawrence County jail after being arrested Sept. 12 by North Sewickley and New Castle police in two separate incidents — one being the Aug. 18 burglary at the B&B Mini Mart on River Road outside of Ellwood City, and an attempted but unsuccessful break-in Sept. 12 at the Main Street Mini Mart on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Wilmington Township incident, state police were called around 2:15 p.m. June 26 to the store at 951 State Route 18 and they arrived to find the front glass door shattered.
The surveillance video showed a red 205 Kia Optima pull into the parking lot with its registration plate covered with a cloth. A man got out of the car with gloves on his hands and removed a rock from the passenger side of the vehicle and threw it through the main door, police reported.
The man, later identified as Hockenberry, then carried a laundry basket into the store and filled it with an estimated $2,100 worth of cigarettes from behind the counter, according to the court papers. Police said Hockenberry was in the store for about a minute and 35 seconds. They identified him by a tattoo on his right arm.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and retail theft in connection with that incident.
The New Castle police charged Hockenberry with criminal attempt at burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the West Pittsburg store incident, and those charges are pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Police arrived at that store to find three windows broken. A store surveillance video showed a man walking up to the store around 12:57 a.m. Sept. 12 and repeatedly striking the front window with an object. He then went back to his car and left the area.
The North Sewickley Township police provided New Castle police with video of the Aug. 18 incident in their jurisdiction, where Hockenberry reportedly broke into the B&B Mini Mart on River Road near Ellwood City. He reportedly drove up to the store in a Subaru Outback and threw a large rock into the door, then he threw a rock through the front window. He jumped through the window and over the counter while carrying a white trash bag and filled it with Newport cigarette cartons and single packs the store valued at around $3,000. The cost of the window repairs was estimated around $4,240. He is charged with burglary theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief for that offense. His jail bond was set at $25,000 by District Judge Dale F. Nicholson of Beaver County.
North Sewickley officers reported they knew Hockenberry because grew up in that area, and they identified him for the New Castle police.
He was arraigned on the West Pittsburg-related charges by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set an additional bond of $10,000. He is awaiting arraignment on the Wilmington Township burglary charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.