A man accused of delivering a threat that broke up the New Castle High School grand march Friday evening was off the streets and in the county jail when school started Tuesday.
New Castle police on Monday identified Octavius Eugene Clark, 32, of 14 W. Terrace Ave. as the caller who made what police considered a credible threat while students and families were gathered at the high school for the pre-prom promenade. The high school was placed on lockdown and the police safely ushered students to their vehicles.
He is charged with a felony account of terroristic threats to cause the evacuation of a building. He was arraigned Monday morning in the court of District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $300,000 bond.
Charges are not a determination of guilt. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until found guilty in court.
The police reported Monday night that Clark is the sole person responsible for the threats. The report states that all school activities can resume normally Tuesday.
When the threat occurred Friday, the police were able to speak to the suspect by phone, and they determined the threats were credible, police chief Bobby Salem asid. The police were able to pinpoint the caller's possible location to have been near the high school.
The Neshannock Township police and the county's critical incident response team assisted in the incident.
