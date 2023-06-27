An East Side man has been arrested for reportedly breaking into a garage and an ice cream truck and stealing items and money from inside of it.
New Castle police arrested Timothy Rice, 22, of Florence Avenue in connection with the reported thefts.
The owner reported the truck was parked at a residence on Pearson Street on the city's Lower East Side when multiple break-ins occurred on three different dates in May, according to a criminal complaint.
The owner reported on one occasion, $500 was stolen from the money drawer in the vehicle while it was parked in an alley behind her house. Also stolen were a trail camera, an Aiken Refuse garbage can, a gray and white cooler and a mini refrigerator, she reported to the police.
An acquaintance informed her Rice had her items in his apartment, she told police.
On June 9, the police received an unrelated call from Rice's address and they obtained permission from the owner to search the apartment. The police found the missing items, there, the complaint states.
Rice is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
