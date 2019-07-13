A Portersville man has been charged after allegedly taking a 12-pack of alcoholic beverages from a Slippery Rock Township business.

Joshua Todd Bennett, 28, was charged with retail theft, and several traffic violations including careless driving, reckless driving while his operating privilege was suspended following a DUI, backing his vehicle unsafely and driving on the wrong side of the road.

All of the charges are summary offenses and were filed before District Judge Jerry Cartwright.

Story continues below video

According to the police report, at 6:20 p.m. on July 1, a man driving a blue pickup truck, entered the Ben Franklin's Taproom, Grille & Bottle Shop on Route 422, where he allegedly removed a 12-pack of Twisted Tea, worth about $20, and left the store.

According to the report, the driver fled in his pickup truck by backing the entire length of Stoner Drive, Slippery Rock Township.

Police said surveillance video was provided by the business. This led to the identification of Bennett.

The business, on its Facebook page, also posted pictures and asked for help to identify the intruder and offered gift cards and a party for his successful identification.