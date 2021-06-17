A man accused of robbing the Market 24 service station on East Washington Street on Wednesday morning is in the Lawrence County jail.
Following a social media plea with photos to identify him, the New Castle police later in the day arrested Lance Ramel Johnson Jr., 32 of Quest Street in connection with the reported heist.
According to a criminal complaint, store personnel reported that a man, whom police later identified as Johnson, walked into the store at 714 E. Washington St., at 2:24 a.m. with a sweatshirt hood covering his face, and said he had a gun and demanded that the clerk empty the cash register. He walked around the counter and grabbed all of the money that was in the register drawer then he left the store, the report said.
The police noted that, based upon surveillance video footage, that they do not believe he had a gun.
The police put out a notice on social media with photos of the suspect from the video. An officer around 5:47 p.m. spotted a man in the 900 block of Mill Street whose clothing matched that of the person in the robbery video. He arrested him and took him to the police station, but the man, identified as Johnson, denied any knowledge of the robbery.
The police noted that Johnson is missing his left arm. They found $287 in cash in his possession, along with a Newport cigarette package that contained a paper fold containing suspected crack cocaine, the complaint states.
Johnson is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set his jail bond at $25,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.