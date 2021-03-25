A man who the owner said is a regular customer at Ho Ho's Food Mart tried to rob the store at knifepoint, New Castle police reported.
They arrested Thomas Shaffer, 21, of 1020 Huey St., at the East Side store right after the incident was reported, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, Thomas had his dog with him when he entered the store at 701 Lutton St., pulled out a knife and demanded money from the owner. The owner told Thomas, "stop playing," and Thomas said, "I'm not playing," the report said, and he continued to demand money.
The owner, whose wife also was in the store, told police that Thomas was pointing the knife at him but the counter was separating them. He did not get away with any money.
When police arrived, Shaffer was standing in the store with a knife in his hand and he dropped it when he saw the officer, who arrested him. His dog was returned to his family, according to the report.
Shaffer is charged with criminal attempt at robbery and theft, simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
