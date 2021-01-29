A West Side man has been arrested for trying to break into house and threatening to kill a woman, according to a criminal complaint.
New Castle police reported that Richard Arthur Ward, 58, of 906 Emery St., is accused of going to a house on Madison Street in Mahoningtown with a revolver in his waistband, the complaint said.
The woman told police she was at the house visiting someone around 6:45 p.m. Thursday and he showed up and tried to get inside.
She said he demanded she go outside and talk to him, and was pounding on the door and that she refused to speak with him. She said he became agitated and screamed through the door for her to go outside or he would kill her, the report said.
She told police that Ward lifted up his shirt and showed a gun, the court papers state. She went into another room and called 911 and he drove away in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt, she told police.
The police put out a bulletin in search of Ward. They were called back to the house around 7:30 p.m. on a report that Ward had returned and was beating on the door, trying to break in again, the court papers say.
Police reported that Ward has a prior firearms conviction and narcotics charges, making him ineligible to own or carry a gun.
He is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, stalking, loitering and prowling at night and harassment.
He was taken into custody and arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $15,000 bond.
