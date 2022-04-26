A Wayne Township man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly pulled a knife on a family member and threatened to kill her.
State police have charged Robert C. Cearfoss, 59, of Smith Street, upon receiving a complaint about an altercation at his home.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported she had an argument with Cearfoss and he grabbed at her and threw her on the ground. He then got on top of her and choked he with his hands.
She was able to kick him and break free. As she was leaving the house and said she was calling the police, he went and got a kitchen knife, she told troopers. Cearfoss threatened to kill her with it as he approached her. He followed her outside saying he was going to blow her head off, the report said.
The police found him sleeping later and arrested him. He is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.