A Hickory Township man is wanted for reportedly breaking into a house on the city’s South Side.
Residents of the house, in the 200 block of Home Street, reported the break-in occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday when a man, later identified as James Miller, 47, of the 2000 block of Harlansburg Road, formerly of Youngstown, reportedly broke in, was yelling and talking incoherently inside their home. He then ran out the back door, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said a surveillance video showed Miller walking around in front of the house acting erratically, screaming and banging on vehicles. He then damaged a cinder block cement wall. He was still screaming when he walked onto the front porch of the house and banged aggressively on the door. He then walked to the back door screaming, hit the door with his hands and kicked it, police observed.
Officers found an open window on the side of the house and a recycling can was nearby with shoe prints on it they believe was used as a step to enter the house. The window screen and frame had been forcibly ripped out and lying on the ground, damaged.
They searched the neighborhood but could not find Miller, they reported. He was arrested later that day and charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
