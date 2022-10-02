An East Side man has been arrested for reportedly threatening two men with a gun.
Police charged Shawn Norman Pennachio, 34, of Butler Avenue in connection with the incident that was reported around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday at his address.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to a disturbance at Pennachio's apartment, where the property manager told them that Pennachio has had an ongoing issues with his neighbors. The manager said that Pennachio went to the neighbor's, upset because the manager had shut off the power to his apartment. He said that Pennachio threatened to shoot and kill him and the neighbor, and said he would burn down the apartment building.
The manager reported that he saw the handle of a gun in Pennachio's possession. The neighbor told police Pennachio threatened to shoot her children in the face during a previous incident, the report said.
An officer contacted Pennachio at the home of his relative and advised him to stay away from the manager and the neighbor.
Police learned that Pennachio is a convicted felon and is not permitted to have a gun.
The police were called back to the apartment building later when Pennachio reportedly had returned there, causing a disturbance, and they arrested him.
He is charged with a firearms violation, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.