An Ellwood City man has been arrested for reportedly hitting a man in the head with a baseball bat during a disturbance.
The reported victim told Ellwood City police his attacker, Anthony Lee Cirelli, 33, of Franklin Avenue, also stole his money while he was knocked unconscious, according to a criminal complaint. The incident reportedly occurred May 17 at Cirelli's address, and the injured man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Police reported he suffered a laceration on the back of his head.
Following an investigation and interviews with witnesses, the police on Tuesday filed charges against Cirelli of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and theft. He was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
