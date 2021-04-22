An East Side man is in police custody, accused of stealing a pizza delivery car from a parking lot on North Jefferson Street.
Police have charged Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 40, of 219 1/2 Friendship St., with theft of a motor vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint, the car's owner reported it stolen around 11 p.m. April 15.
Police said a surveillance video shows a man approaching the car, which was running and unlocked. The man sat in the car briefly, then drove away going north into Neshannock Township, police reported.
The Union Township police reported that they had found the car and pulled it over on West State Street, and the driver was identified as McCarter, the report said.
McCarter was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $5,000.
