A West Side man is facing charges in multiple separate cases where he is accused of drug possession and thefts from various local businesses.
New Castle police filed charges against Terrance R. Mayberry, 54, of Smithfield Street, in connection with all of the incidents reported to have occurred in late August and last month.
Mayberry was charged Friday, accused of stealing a container of scrap metal and two leaf blowers from Horizon Supply Co.'s back lot on Sept. 11. Police watched the theft on surveillance video but could not identify the suspect, according to a criminal complaint. An officer went to the Ben Weitsman scrap recycling plant on Moravia Street on Sept. 16 and saw a video of the same truck and the driver was identified as Mayberry. He was arrested and the police impounded his truck, the report said.
Mayberry is charged with receiving stolen property, theft and driving while his license is suspended, in connection with that case. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $10,000.
On Sept. 12, the police were called to Noga Ambulance Service at 1060 Butler Ave. regarding a reported theft on Sept. 10. A black Chevrolet Silverado had been seen in the back lot where a business connected to Noga's stores its vehicles. A drive shaft was reported missing from an enclosed trailer there, and two metal bed mount tool boxes were reported stolen, according to a separate criminal complaint. The police learned that also on Sept. 16, Mayberry's truck took two loads to Ben Weitsman to deposit a refrigerator and long pieces of aluminum. Police noted that he was wanted on a felony warrant for retail theft.
Upon arresting Mayberry at Ben Weitsmans, they found a white substance tied in a plastic bag in his pants pocket, the complaint states, which he told the police was "meth." They also found a prescription bottle inside the truck door, containing suspected gabapentin, an anticonvulsant medication. An aluminum drive shaft was found in the back of the truck along with other pieces of metal.
Mayberry is charged with theft, theft of secondary metal, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license is suspended, in connection with that case. An additional jail bond was set at $10,000.
Police reported on Sept. 21, they were again to the scrap recyling plant where Mayberry was trying to sell 65 pounds of scrap copper wire that was believed to have been stolen from the former St. Francis Hospital. A hospital security guard told police that there had been a break-in the night before, according to another criminal complaint.
An officer who went to Ben Weitsmans reported he saw Mayberry and a woman running away, and they found him outside of a business on South Mill Street and arrested him. He is charged with receiving stolen property in that incident. He was sent a summons to appear in court on that charge.
Police on Sept. 24 were on patrol when they saw a black Chevrolet truck traveling in the opposite direction on Long Avenue and recognized it as Mayberry's. His truck failed to stop at a traffic control device at Moravia Street, and the officer pulled him over into a lot in the 200 block of North Beaver Street. He gave officers permission to search his truck, and they reportedly found a digital weigh scale, a crack pipe with residue and an unloaded syringe inside. His vehicle was impounded again and he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while his license is suspended. He was sent a court summons on those charge, also.
Mayberry had been wanted on the shoplifting related warrant for reportedly stealing men's clothing from the Salvation Army thrift store at 102 Grove Street on Aug. 24. He had been convicted of retail theft more than three times before, according to a criminal complaint, and he is facing a felony count of retail theft in connection with the store incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.