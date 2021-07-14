Union Township police arrested a Texas man Tuesday when they caught him inside of a car that had been reported stolen from Maryland.
They have charged Joseph A. Dloniak, 60, of Pasadena, Texas, after locating the stolen car in the parking lot of a business in Union Township around 3 p.m.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that a man had called 911 and reported that a 2014 silver Lexus RX 350 with a Maryland registration that had been stolen from Maryland was in the store's parking lot.
When the officers found the vehicle, Dioniak was sitting inside of it and refused to speak to them, saying he wanted a lawyer, the report said. The man who reported the car missing said Dloniak had worked for him in Maryland and that Dloniak had taken the key and left in the car.
He is charged with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $5,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
