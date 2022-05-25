An East Side man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of stealing a Lawrence County Housing Authority truck.
New Castle police arrested James Brady, 53, of the 800 block of Vogan Street, after catching him and two others in the truck at Ben Weitsman of New Castle recycling center on Moravia Street. The other two people in the vehicle were released after questioning.
According to a police report and criminal complaint, a housing authority worker reported the vehicle stolen around 7 a.m. Tuesday after parking it in the authority's White Street lot Monday afternoon.
A housing authority maintenance worker reported he saw the stolen truck traveling in the area of Moravia Street and Long Avenue, then pulling into the recycling center. City officers arrived and initiated a felony traffic stop. They identified Brady as the driver and arrested him.
The truck was returned to housing authority personnel.
Brady is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and driving without a license. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
