A Neshannock Township man was arrested Monday after leaving the scene of an accident in the city, New Castle police reported.
Police in a criminal complaint said Kenneth Ritter was the driver of a gold Chevrolet Blazer that Neshannock Township police located on McCarty Lane in Neshannock Township, not long after the crash occurred. Ritter, 61, of 1902 Graceland Road, was identified by police as the driver of the vehicle. He was driving on a flat tire with a rim sparking when the police found him, the report said.
His car was reported to have hit another car nearly head-on around 11:15 p.m. on Highland Avenue, near the intersection of Wallace. The car that was hit, a black Nissan sedan driven by Jerome Hasson, was unable to be driven. Hasson told police he was driving south when he saw a vehicle approaching northbound in his lane. He said he swerved but could not avoid Ritter’s vehicle, the report said.
Police reported that Hasson’s car had severe front end and passenger side damage and was towed. Hasson complained of back pain but did not seek hospital treatment.
Police said Ritter refused sobriety tests when he was located, and he also refused a blood test for drugs and alcohol.
Ritter is charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving while under the influence, accidents involving personal injury, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, and two counts of failure to notify police.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $1,000. He has posted bail.
