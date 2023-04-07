A woman was injured and the man accused of shooting her is in the Lawrence County jail following an incident Thursday at Harbor Heights apartment complex.
New Castle police arrested 42-year-old David Morales-Fernandez of Oak Leaf Gardens, who is accused of shooting 46-year-old Aimaries Nieves in the forearm. Nieves lives in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, according to a police report.
According to the report, the police were called around 11:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Altman Road for a reported shooting. They arrived to find a crowd of people in front of an apartment building, and a man, later identified as Morales-Fernandez, sitting in a chair on a porch. He told officers that he was the one who fired the gun, they reported.
The police found three bullet holes in a silver Nissan SUV that was parked nearby. A red Toyota sedan had four bullet holes, and a Buick sedan had one bullet hole. The officers found spent 9 millimeter casings in front of the building.
The police obtained Lawrence County Housing Authority surveillance video of the incident.
A witness told police that Nieves had been fighting with her and her boyfriend about a parking spot, since 8 a.m. Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m., Nieves walked in front of the apartment, yelled and threatened her, she said. That was when Morales-Fernandez fired about four rounds from the front porch, the witness told police.
Morales-Fernandez surrendered his gun to the police, the report said.
Police needed a translator for another witness, who gave them a similar account of the incident. Nieves reportedly was standing in front of the Toyota when the shots were fired and she suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. The witness told police that Morales-Fernandez had pointed the gun at her.
Information was unavailable Friday about how badly Nieves was injured.
Morales-Fernandez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
