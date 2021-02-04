A North Hill man is in custody after police investigated a report of gunfire early Thursday on the city's Lower East Side.
The gunshots were reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Shadyside Avenue, according to a police report. They charged 20-year-old Timothy Jason Hill of 410 E. Wallace Ave. in connection with the incident, after he became belligerent with the officers and found a gun in his pants and a spent shell casing in his pocket, according to a criminal complaint.
A resident of that area who reported the gunfire told police he saw two males walking away from the area, one of whom had a backpack. The police saw two males matching the description on Taylor Street nearby. One of them, later identified as Hill, reached toward his waistband and police searched him and removed a gun that had one round in the chamber and eight in the magazine, the report said.
Hill reportedly refused to tell the officers his name and used profanities, threatening to shoot them, the complaint states. He was identified by other officers at the police station.
While at the police station, Hill continued to threaten the officers. Police searched him and removed a spent .40 caliber shell casing that matched the bullets in the gun from his coat pocket, the report said.
Hill is charged with carrying a gun without a license, obstructing the law, disorderly conduct and prohibited discharge of firearms. He was arraigned by District Judge Scott A. McGrath, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
