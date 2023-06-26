A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday for a South Side man who reportedly pointed a loaded shotgun at a woman and her 3-year-old during a domestic dispute.
New Castle police arrested Richard L. Parra, 44, of East Reynolds Street in connection with the incident reported around 9 a.m. June 13 at his home. The victim told police that Parra punched her in the face and pointed a gun at her and her juvenile son, the report said.
She told police that during their argument, she heard him loading the shotgun. She said she tried to leave the house with her son, but Parra pointed the gun at both of them, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman said he was outside standing by her car when they tried to leave, and he punched her in the eye, injuring it. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The son told police that during their entire altercation outside, Parra had the gun pointed at him, the report said.
Parra was arrested and charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment by physical contact, and two counts of recklessly endangering other persons. He was arraigned later that day by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $10,000. He his free on bail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
