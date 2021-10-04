A man who police say was involved in a disturbance in his garage also is accused of struggling with an officer and hitting his police dog.
Shenango Township police arrested William David Bryan, 22, of 179 Big Run Creek Road, Shenango Township, just after midnight Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, aman who called the police on Bryan reported that Bryan had hit him twice in the chest during an argument in Bryan's garage. He told police that Bryan called him repeatedly — 19 times — after that on his phone. An officer intercepted one of the calls and advised Bryan not to return to the residence.
The reported victim told police that Bryan did not have a valid license or vehicle insurance. The man said he also had threatened him during on of the calls.
The police found Bryan later in the driveway at DeMatteo's house. He struggled with the police as they tried to arrest him and at one point he knocked the officer to the ground, the complaint states. The officer let his canine partner out of his patrol car and instructed him to bite Bryan. The dog grabbed Bryan's shirt and hoodie, and Bryan repeatedly hit the dog in the head, the report said.
The officer pulled Bryan off the dog and he wrestled with the officer, grabbing his vest, the report said.
The dog bit Bryan in the back, and another officer arrived to help secure him. The New Castle police also arrived at the scene, according to the report.
Bryan is charged with taunting a police animal, harassment, stalking and two counts of resisting arrest.
He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $5,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.