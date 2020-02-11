A North Beaver Township man was arrested Saturday after he hit a family member in the head with a claw hammer during an argument, according to North Beaver Township police.
William Pacai, 56, of 619 Mount Jackson Road, also was found to have guns in the house and as a previously convicted felon is not allowed to have any firearms. The police found a fully loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a scope inside a guitar case in his bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.
North Beaver police, with assistance from Bessemer and Pulaski Township police, were called to Pacai’s house by another family member, who reported that a woman had been hit in the head with a claw hammer and that Pacai was upstairs with possible weapons in the house, the report states. Police learned that Pacai and another family member were arguing in the basement. The police said they found blood on the basement floor from the reported incident.
Pacai was in the kitchen when police arrived, and they arrested him. The woman was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment for an injury on the right side of her head.
Pacai is facing one count each of persons not to possess a firearm, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.
