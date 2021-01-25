A Beaver County man is in custody in Mahoning County after a reported stabbing incident Saturday in Bessemer.
Boardman, Ohio, police arrested Michael Conrad, 19, of Rochester, after he fled there after the reported 3 a.m. incident. He is in the Mahoning County jail, awaiting extradition. He is accused of stabbing a man twice and threatening other people in a household on Fifth Street, including a 2-year-old child.
According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania state police reported that they received a report from an officer at Mercy Health of St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, that Conrad was at the health facility there and was responsible for the stabbing. The police went to the home where the incident occurred in Bessemer and found the reported stab victim with wounds over his right eyebrow and in his left shoulder, the report said. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.
The man said he was visiting and was arguing with another member of the household. Conrad, who was present, threatened to kill him and the child and her mother, the report said. The argument escalated and Conrad pulled out a knife and struck the victim in the face with it. The man then shoved Conrad backward and Conrad stabbed him in the shoulder.
Conrad is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and three counts of terroristic threats.
