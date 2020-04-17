A homeless man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal a truck, injuring its owner in the process.
Shawn M. Heverley, 47, no address available, is in the Lawrence County jail on charges of criminal attempt at robbery of a motor vehicle and simple assault. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Colonial Lanes bowling alley on Wilmington Road, Neshannock Township police said.
According to a criminal complaint, a bowling alley employee told police that he tried to stop a man, later identified as Heverley, from stealing his truck, and they got into a scuffle. He said that Heverley, who had gotten inside the man’s truck, shoved the truck owner, who fell and hit his head, becoming unconscious. The employee also suffered two cuts on the back of his head, the report said.
Police in scouting the area found the man walking on Nesbitt Road and arrested him. He told police that he does not live anywhere and he is homeless, the complaint states. The police learned that Heverley also had tried to steal a vehicle in the city of New Castle, and that he had been at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to jail on a $10,000 bond.
