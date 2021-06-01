A man accused of delivering a threat that broke up the New Castle High School grand march Friday evening was off the streets and in the county jail when the school day started Tuesday.
New Castle police Monday arrested Octavius Eugene Clark, 32, of 14 W. Terrace Ave. as the suspected caller who made what police considered a credible gun threat while students and families were gathered inside the school Friday for the pre-prom promenade. The school was locked down and the police safely ushered students and others to their vehicles.
According to a criminal complaint, the caller, identified as Clark, had called a crisis line and said he was going to kill as many white people as he could, and that he would shoot up a school or a church. He had not identified himself.
The crisis line that Clark had called initially contacted the Sharon police department, and the Mercer County dispatch center determined the phone number was of someone with an address in the 1400 block of Highland Avenue. A New Castle officer called the number and spoke with the male, determined to have been Clark, for about five minutes, then the man hung up, according to the court papers.
The police tried to call the number back again, but it was not answered, they reported. They contacted the county's 911 center for an emergency ping of the location of the cell phone, and the phone pinged within 700 feet of the high school, the report said. That prompted a callout of response from the county critical incident response team and every officer available to search the area and escort the students and others to safety, the report said. The dispatch center continued to ping the phone every 15 to 20 minutes, and it was later reported to have been moving away from the school, the complaint states.
The report states that the phone was pinged on Sunday, and was found to have been about 300 feet from the school, where Victory Family Church would be having its services that day.
John Owens, the church pastor, said Tuesday that the church service went on as usual Sunday without incident, and that the church security staff and the city police provided extra protection and monitoring of the school during the devotions.
The police reported that early Friday, they had been sent to Lawrence County Cares, a homeless drop-in and help center on the city's West Side, where a man, identified as Clark, was causing a disturbance making similar statements. The police identified his voice from the crisis line.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem contacted the FBI, which determined that the phone number was linked to Clark.
The police were en route to a house on Highland Avenue Monday night to look for him, and they saw him walking in the area of Highland and Park avenues and arrested him, Salem said.
He is charged with a felony count of terroristic threats to cause the evacuation of a building. He was arraigned Tuesday morning in the court of District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $300,000 bond.
Charges are not a determination of guilt. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until adjudicated or found guilty in court.
The police reported Monday that all school activities could resume normally Tuesday.
The Neshannock Township police also assisted in the incident.
When they determined it was a credible threat, the police took over and we followed all chief Salem's instructions and orders.
New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio commented of the school situation, "There was no panic whatsoever."
She was not at the school and was not allowed to enter once the lockdown started, but she was on calls with Salem and assisted high school principal Ralph Blundo, who was at the school.
"I think the police did an awesome job for how things were unfolding so quickly," she said. She explained that the promenade was to have been held inside because of the weather, and the police got the students inside the building as quickly as possible. They stationed officers outside the doors, knowing the caller was nearby.
She noted that the actual prom was organized by the parents at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, and was not school-sponsored this year because of COVID-19. Youngstown police and Youngstown State University police were called, she said.
"Chief Salem contacted everyone once it happened," DeBlasio said, adding that the school did sponsor the promenade.
She said that the students would have had to return to virtual learning Tuesday, had the police not made an arrest, but because of their taking Clark into custody, the students were back in the the classroom as normal Tuesday morning.
