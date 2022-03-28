A Lower East Side man is accused of assaulting police officers who took him into custody for reported erratic and violent behavior in public Sunday morning.
New Castle police reported Eric James Robinson, 36, of the 500 block of Whippo Street, assaulted officers during his arrest and the officers found a burnt copper scouring pad in his possession.
Copper scouring pads or "Chore Boys" are commonly to keep in vapors of crack cocaine.
Police received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a man acting strangely, throwing himself in front of cars and jumping in front of traffic and into drivers' vehicles in the 600 block of East Washington Street, according to a criminal complaint. As the officer drove into a parking lot, Robinson threw himself into the rear tailgate of the officer's patrol car. The caller reported Robinson was lying in the road and had thrown himself into the caller's vehicle, the report said.
The officer saw Robinson flailing his arms and acting irrationally in the parking lot, then he knelt and lay in the lot. He reportedly ignored the officer's commands and was spinning himself in circles on the ground. He then rolled onto his back and kicked the officer multiple times in the legs. The officer told him to lie on his stomach and put his hands behind his back, but he ignored him, the complaint states.
Two other patrol officers arrived and all three rolled him over and handcuffed him, and he refused to stand up. The officers had to carry him over to the police car, the report said.
As they tried to place him in the back seat, he kicked the vehicle and pushed away from it and refused to get in. He tried multiple times to kick the officers and kicked one of them in the chest, the complaint states.
Once at the police station, Robinson continued to act aggressively and had to be pulled out of the police vehicle. He laid on the ground and refused to get up or walk, and the officers had to pick him up and carry him into the station and place him in a cell. He tried to grab one officer's arm and he threw a glass of water at the officers, the report said, and he continued kicking and flailing his arms.
Police reported they called an ambulance because Robinson appeared to have been under the influence of a narcotic. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he continued to be combative, the police reported. Following treatment, he was taken back to the police station.
Robinson is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.