A Lawrence County jail inmate has been charged for reportedly having narcotics in his possession Sunday when he was being committed to the facility.

A District Attorney’s detective has charged Derrick Brian Waters Jr., 31, of Neshannock Avenue, after a captain at the jail alerted him he found 0.7 gram of suspected heroin and a glass pipe in Waters’ wallet.

Waters faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance and contraband as an inmate, possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and was awaiting arraignment Thursday.

Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

