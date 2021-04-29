A South New Castle Borough man was arrested Wednesday, accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife.
Shenango Township police have charged Michael Howard Damiano, 33, of 1925 Prospect St. following a disturbance at his home around 12:20 a.m. The incident was reported to the police by a juvenile, who told police that Damiano was beating up the woman, according to a criminal complaint. The juvenile told police that Damiano hit and punched the woman and choked her and threatened her with a knife.
A neighbor told police that Damiano and the woman had been fighting for a few hours and that it got violent. She said the woman was hiding from Damiano in the yard near her car, which was caught on security camera around 11:30 p.m.
Police ultimately forced their way into the house when Damiano refused to open it, and they arrested him.
Damiano is charged with one count each of aggravated and simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his jail bond at $5,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
