Police in a Mercer County community arrested a man from Oregon who was sitting naked in his car outside of convenience store.
Timothy Edward Moles, 53, of Salem, Oregon, was taken to the Mercer County jail for an open lewdness charge for the incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Grove City in the Country Fair parking lot, where he was in plain view of patrons.
Grove City police, who took him into custody, said Moles had no reasonable explanation for his nudity.
