State police say a man wanted on a warrant in Mercer County tried to run on foot from troopers on Interstate 376 during a traffic stop Monday.
They arrested Raymond Roy Ondic Jr., 34, of 223 E. Falls St., Apt. 2, New Castle, after catching him, according to a criminal complaint.
Troopers reported they were were patrolling the interstate around 5:45 p.m. in Pulaski Township when a yellow Monte Carlo was traveling at high speed, then slammed on his brakes when he saw the police car. The Monte Carlo then traveled at such low speed that that drivers behind him were passing him, the report said. The trooper noticed the Monte Carlo's left brake light was out and learned that Ondic, who was the driver, was wanted in Mercer County on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.
After the trooper pulled Ondic's car over on the ramp, Ondic gave him a false name and date of birth, the police reported. As he stepped out of the car, he tried to break free from two police officers who tried to detain him. As they tried to place him in back of the cruiser, he broke free ran about 1/4 mile toward oncoming traffic, and troopers caught him and arrested him on the berm of the highway, the report said.
He is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting and providing false identification to law enforcement. He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
