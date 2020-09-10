State police say an Edinburg driver tried to abandon his disabled car after it crashed Monday on Interstate 376 in Union Township.
Police charged Brian Paul Madrid, 20, of 199 Twilight Lane with multiple offenses as a result of the accident which occurred around 9:40 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the police approached the accident scene and saw Madrid, whom they recognized, standing along a wood line. He was arrested for driving under the influence after troopers detected a strong odor of alcohol on him, they reported.
The crash investigation showed that Madrid had been eastbound on Interstate 376 and went off the west berm, spun 180 degrees and stopped in some brush and trees.
The troopers escorted Madrid to the hospital for a blood test, and he reportedly was uncooperative. Police said he pushed a phlebotomist and the officer, and ran toward a locked door with the phlebotomist. The police discharged a Taser at Madrid, and when he continued to run, the Taser was discharged again and he was handcuffed, the report said, noting that he ultimately refused the blood test. He was treated in the hospital emergency room.
Madrid is charged with two counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, harassment, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle and failure to notify the police of an accident.
He was arraigned Tuesday morning by Senior District Judge David B. Rishel, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
