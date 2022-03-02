An Enon Valley man is facing charges for reportedly threatening a woman with a gun.
State police arrested Kenneth Michael Borer, 22 of State Line Road following an incident reported around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.
According to a criminal complaint, a child called police and reported a woman was being attacked by Borer. The woman told police Borer threatened her with a gun, punched her in the face and mouth several times and she ran out of the house. She said he grabbed his gun, loaded it and told her if she didn’t shut his truck off, he would shoot her, the report said.
Police established a perimeter around the house. Borer exited and was arrested.
He is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
