A city man is facing charges after narcotics agents reportedly found crack cocaine and heroin in his apartment.
Lawrence County District Attorney detectives executed a sealed search warrant at the residence of Myron Trahern Gardner, 30, of 223 E. North St. around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, detectives conducted surveillance on the building and saw a man believed to have been Gardner leaving the premises, according to a criminal complaint. The officers followed him around town and pulled his car over for a tinted window violation. Gardner was the front-seat passenger, and was advised that a search was being conducted of his apartment, and he was arrested and taken back there, the document states.
The officers executing the search warrant forced their way into the apartment, the report states. They found bags containing 4.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 21.3 grams of suspected heroin in the kitchen, and $890 in cash in Gardner's possession and they confiscated a weigh scale, according to the papework.
Gardner is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
