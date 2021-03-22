A Mahoningtown man who police say was driving a stolen truck is the suspect of a store robbery Saturday on Moravia Street.
New Castle police reported that Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of 4 Mahoning Ave., was arrested when officers found him hiding in a North Hill dumpster following a pursuit and a foot chase. They reported that he made off with about $3,000 from the store.
According to a criminal complaint, a clerk at New Castle Brothers Market at 835 Moravia St. reported that a man, later identified as Shropshire, entered the store wearing white work gloves and asked for five packs of Newport 100 cigarettes, then he reached out and grabbed the cash register from the counter and ran out the front door.
The clerk ran after the intruder and saw a white pickup truck and called 911 with the description, the report states.
The police en route spotted the pickup truck on South Mill Street and tried to pull it over, but the truck sped away, heading into the city's North Hill area. The police pursued it and found the vehicle abandoned at Rhodes Place with the driver's side door open, and an officer saw the driver running toward Quest Street, the report said. He then jumped over a hillside nearby.
Police set up a perimeter and an officer and canine tracked him and found him hiding in a dumpster near Quest Street. He was arrested, and identified, and police learned the pickup truck Shropshire was driving had been reported stolen to the Vernon Township police department in Crawford County. The truck was impounded.
Shropshire is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and fleeing police. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
